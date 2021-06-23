Flash Lighting Services, the largest licensed public lighting service provider from Romania, celebrates 20 years of existence

Flash Lighting Services, the largest licensed public lighting service provider from Romania, celebrates 20 years of existence. Flash Lighting Services, the market leader in design, construction, and management of intelligent lighting systems, celebrates 20 years of existence this year The company has developed one of the largest remote management projects for public lighting in Europe â€“ over 11,000 remote-controlled (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]