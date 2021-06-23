Telekom Romania, Client of the Year and the highest performance at the Effie 2021 Gala



The Online Park, Grand Effie 2021 The Effie 2021 Gala, the most important competition of the Romanian advertising industry, brought seven awards for Telekom Romania, as a recognition of the efficiency and impact of the campaigns on the business and brand results. Telekom Romania received 2 Gold (...)