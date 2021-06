Romanian distributor Color Smart aims for 3 million euro turnover in 2021

Romanian distributor Color Smart aims for 3 million euro turnover in 2021. Romanian company Color Smart Distribution, sole importer and distributor in Romania and Republic of Moldova for Benjamin Moore and Novacolor, premium brands of interior and exterior decorations, estimates a turnover of 3 million euros for this year, 50% more than last year. This month, the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]