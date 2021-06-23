OTP Bank Romania supports the hospitality sector through the program for implementing the state aid scheme based on GEO no. 224/2020



OTP Bank Romania supports the hospitality sector through the program for implementing the state aid scheme based on GEO no. 224/2020.

OTP Bank Romania is one of the partner financial institutions selected within the program for implementing the hospitality aid scheme, announced by the Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism (MEET). Through the new partnership with MEET, OTP Bank continues to support the local (...)