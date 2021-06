Bergenbier SA 2020 Turnover Grows Slightly YoY To RON653M

Bergenbier SA 2020 Turnover Grows Slightly YoY To RON653M. Bergenbier SA, part of the group Molson Coors Beverage Company, on Wednesday said it ended 2020 with a turnover of RON653 million, slightly higher than the level reported in 2019. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]