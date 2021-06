Catinvest Invests EUR6M To Expand Electroputere Parc Shopping Mall In Craiova

Catinvest Invests EUR6M To Expand Electroputere Parc Shopping Mall In Craiova. French real estate group Catinvest will start construction works in July to expand the Electroputere Parc shopping center in Romania’s southern city of Craiova by an additional 5,500 square meters of retail space and five new restaurants, of which three will have outdoor (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]