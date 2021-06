Garanti BBVA Romania appoints new expat CEO

Garanti BBVA Romania appoints new expat CEO. Garanti BBVA Romania appointed Mustafa Tiftikcioğlu as its new CEO. He replaces Ufuk Tandoğan, who completed his mandate after nine years at the bank’s helm, the financial institution said. The National Bank of Romania (BNR) approved the appointment. With extensive experience in Corporate and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]