Fabian Gyula, candidate for the position of Ombudsman: Fundamental rights of Romanians, a shield from state power

Fabian Gyula, candidate for the position of Ombudsman: Fundamental rights of Romanians, a shield from state power. Candidate for the position of ombudsman Fabian Gyula said on Wednesday that the fundamental rights of Romanians are “a shield” from the power of the state and from the power of the European institutions, and the people need a shield bearer to hold this shield for them. “My first goal... The post (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]