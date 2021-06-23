webPR: Deloitte Romania opens applications for the 22nd edition of Technology Fast 50 Central Europe competition

Deloitte Romania opens application for the 22nd edition of Technology Fast 50 Central Europe competition, addressed to large and small local companies in the technology sector, public and private, which register accelerated growth. Providing both established and emerging technology companies the platform to highlight their leading position in their field of activity, the competition is held simultaneously in other 17 Central European countries, namely Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, Poland, Serbia, Slovakia and Slovenia.