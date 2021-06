Meteorologists issue red and orange warnings as heatwave hits Romania

Meteorologists issue red and orange warnings as heatwave hits Romania. Seven counties in western Romania will be under a Code Red alert of extreme heat on June 24 and June 25, when the temperatures are expected to go up to 41 degrees Celsius. The warning covers the counties of Caras-Severin, Timis, Arad, Bihor, Satu Mare, Salaj, and Maramures. The National (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]