Bucharest Prefect Alin Stoica underlined on Wednesday that the intervention plan in case of an earthquake must be as well structured as possible. "Starting three months ago, when I took office, I have been interested in this aspect, I even had a meeting with Mr. Niculusca [head of the Municipal Administration for Consolidating Buildings with Seismic Risk under the authority of Bucharest City Hall] and DSU [the Department for Emergency Situations] to see what the lines of action in this area are. Where does the Institution of the Prefect come in here? First of all, drawing up the earthquake response plan and the earthquake response plan cannot be prepared correctly if we do not have the situation on the ground and we do not know the risks related to the buildings, because this is the way the intervention can be scaled afterwards. (...) At the same time, we have a special concern for the safety of children in schools and here we are very interested in having up-to-date information about each school. (...) We want the intervention plan to be as well structured as possible, so that the intervention in case of need is as efficient and effective as possible," Alin Stoica told a conference during which the preparation guide "How to survive an earthquake?", developed by ARCEN Association and Re:Rise Earthquake Risk Reduction Organization. As for hospitals, Alin Stoica mentioned that there is a report on fire safety. With regard to earthquake safety, he mentioned that expert reports are needed on each building. Alin Stoica also stressed the need for the authorities to be prepared in case of an earthquake. He also said that there are many buildings that pose a threat even without any earthquake. "Situations like this are quite common, when construction elements on buildings endanger the lives of passers-by and we do not like to see dilapidated and ruined buildings that are about to fall apart, especially since we want to promote tourism in Bucharest," highlighted Alin Stoica. Asked by journalists if he is considering to have the posters in Bucharest warning about the plaster falling off translated into English for tourists, he replied that it is a good idea. "I will pass this on to all the town halls. Practically the responsibility belongs to the mayors and owners of the buildings," added Alin Stoica. AGERPRES (RO - author: Iulia Carciog, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea)