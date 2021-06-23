 
Romaniapress.com

June 23, 2021

Bucharest Prefect emphasizes that earthquake intervention plan must be as well structured as possible
Jun 23, 2021

Bucharest Prefect emphasizes that earthquake intervention plan must be as well structured as possible.

Bucharest Prefect Alin Stoica underlined on Wednesday that the intervention plan in case of an earthquake must be as well structured as possible. "Starting three months ago, when I took office, I have been interested in this aspect, I even had a meeting with Mr. Niculusca [head of the Municipal Administration for Consolidating Buildings with Seismic Risk under the authority of Bucharest City Hall] and DSU [the Department for Emergency Situations] to see what the lines of action in this area are. Where does the Institution of the Prefect come in here? First of all, drawing up the earthquake response plan and the earthquake response plan cannot be prepared correctly if we do not have the situation on the ground and we do not know the risks related to the buildings, because this is the way the intervention can be scaled afterwards. (...) At the same time, we have a special concern for the safety of children in schools and here we are very interested in having up-to-date information about each school. (...) We want the intervention plan to be as well structured as possible, so that the intervention in case of need is as efficient and effective as possible," Alin Stoica told a conference during which the preparation guide "How to survive an earthquake?", developed by ARCEN Association and Re:Rise Earthquake Risk Reduction Organization. As for hospitals, Alin Stoica mentioned that there is a report on fire safety. With regard to earthquake safety, he mentioned that expert reports are needed on each building. Alin Stoica also stressed the need for the authorities to be prepared in case of an earthquake. He also said that there are many buildings that pose a threat even without any earthquake. "Situations like this are quite common, when construction elements on buildings endanger the lives of passers-by and we do not like to see dilapidated and ruined buildings that are about to fall apart, especially since we want to promote tourism in Bucharest," highlighted Alin Stoica. Asked by journalists if he is considering to have the posters in Bucharest warning about the plaster falling off translated into English for tourists, he replied that it is a good idea. "I will pass this on to all the town halls. Practically the responsibility belongs to the mayors and owners of the buildings," added Alin Stoica. AGERPRES (RO - author: Iulia Carciog, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Unstable weather in Romania's mountains, Dobrogea, Moldavia, Muntenia; lingering heat in west Romania's National Weather Administration (ANM) updated its weather warning on Thursday, issuing a Code Yellow warning of unstable weather during the day in mountainous areas, in Dobrogea, Moldavia and Muntenia, keeping in place a Code Red heat warning for the western parts of the country, Code (...)

Allianz-Tiriac Gross Underwritings Grow Slightly To RON396M YoY In 1Q/2021 Allianz-Å¢iriac on Thursday said its underwritten gross premiums totaled RON396.7 million in the first quarter of 2021, slightly higher than nearly RON393 million reported in the year-earlier period, due to an over 20% increase in life insurance sales and over 17% increase in property (...)

10-km queues of trucks at Giurgiu-Ruse Border Checkpoint The trucks leaving Romania through the Giurgiu-Ruse Border Checkpoint form, on Thursday morning, queues of about ten kilometers on the first lane of Bucharest - Giurgiu National Road 5 and have to wait 140 minutes at border control. "In the last 24 hours, there was a very large number of (...)

Franà§ois Coste, Jà©rà´me France reelected president, VP of French Chamber of Commerce in Romania FranÃ§ois Coste (opening photo), the CEO of insurer Groupama AsigurÄƒri, has been reelected president of the French Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture in Romania (CCIFER). JÃ©rÃ´me France, the CEO of Emi International, has been reconfirmed as vice-president of the organization. It is the (...)

Hi-tech Startup Blugento Eyes 50% Higher Turnover, Of EUR1.5M, At End-2020 Blugento, a company based in Cluj-Napoca and specialized in providing e-commerce solutions based on the Magento platform, targets a 50% surge in turnover, to EUR1.5 million, at the end of 2021, due to companies accelerating the digital transformation process, against the backdrop of a booming (...)

Braiconf Majority Holders Buy Land Of Former Comat SA And Remat SA Platforms In Braila For RON2.5M The majority shareholders of Romanian apparel manufacturer Braiconf Braila (BRCR.RO) have bought, via two companies they own, two plots of land that cover over 63,000 square meters and host the former Comat and Remat platforms in Braila. The total value of the two transactions exceeds RON2.5 (...)

Undelucram.ro survey: 6 out of 10 employees find that their employer does not support the well-being of employees Only half of the employees feel appreciated at work 6 out of 10 employees find that the employer does not actively support the well-being of employees through dedicated programs 17% of employees feel that their work environment as rigid and suffocating Only half of the employees feel (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |