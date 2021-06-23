Foreign Ministry, on the 140th anniversary of Romania – Spain diplomatic relations: Most important role belongs to the Romanian community



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) celebrated on Wednesday 140 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Romania and Spain and emphasizes the “most important” role of the Romanian community settled in Spain. “Beyond the political dialogue, the cultural and linguistic ties, (...)