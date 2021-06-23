SII Romania Turnover Grows 16% in 2020, to RON57M

IT solutions and services company SII Romania had a turnover of RON57 million in 2020, up 16% on the year, and expects growth of around 20% in 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]