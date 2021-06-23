Uber Makes RON1.2M Profit in Romania in 2020

Uber Makes RON1.2M Profit in Romania in 2020. Ride-sharing company Uber B. V. SRL, owned by US giant, ended 2020 with a turnover of nearly RON14 million, up 9.4% on the year, according to data from Confidas.ro. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]