German Ambassador celebrated at Choral Temple upon end of tenure. Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna, speaking at an event dedicated to the end of German Ambassador in Bucharest Cord Meier-Klodt's tenure, said that "Romania loses a very important ambassador, but gains a real friend for life." "Wherever you were needed, you were there," the Romanian official told the German diplomat. The President of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania (FCER), MP Silviu Vexler, stressed that Wednesday was the first time that Germany's national anthem resounded in the Choral Temple and stressed that this is a symbol of a friendship "that seemed impossible not so many years ago." Ovidiu Victor Gant, deputy of the Democratic Forum of Germans in Romania, said that in Germany "the rehabilitation of war criminals or criminals against humanity is ruled out both in society, in the Church, in Parliament or in justice". "Also in Germany, anti-Semitism and fascist propaganda are condemned by the state (...), an example to follow for our country, as well, where we still have much to do from this point of view," he said. In his turn, presidential adviser Sergiu Nistor underlined that, in this context, the Choral Temple represented "a space and a moment of celebrating friendship". In his turn, Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu stated that the activity of the ambassador highlighted the "valuable role" of the German and Jewish communities. "The Jewish community, as well as the German community in Romania, are important components of our history, but also of the present and undoubtedly of the future," he said. MP Varujan Pambuccian, chairman of the National Minorities Group in Parliament, said the German ambassador was "one of the most humane and intelligent interlocutors" he has had since working in the Legislature. Ambassador Cord Meier-Klodt was decorated by the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania. "I have never had such an experience, at least not with me as a subject. Although my job description requires, I suppose, to never be left speechless, this is almost such a moment," the diplomat confessed. He appreciated that his mandate in Romania has brought him fulfillment. "On my departure, I see a consolidated Romanian democracy, strengthened by the presidency of the EU Council in 2019, a close cooperation during our presidency of the Council, a successful effort to strengthen the rule of law and common European values," the diplomat stressed. Cord Meier-Klodt also spoke about the significance of the ceremony organized by the FCER. "As a German of my generation and in the context of the atrocities committed on behalf of the German people in the last century, I can only be amazed at the generous gestures that the Jewish community has made for me," he said. Cord Meier-Klodt took over the mandate of German ambassador to Romania in 2017. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mihai Simionescu EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres]