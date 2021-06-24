 
Romaniapress.com

June 24, 2021

Deputy PM Barna: Romania must stop being Europe's used car circuit
Jun 24, 2021

Deputy PM Barna: Romania must stop being Europe's used car circuit.

The Romanian government aims to discourage the purchase of old cars, Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna said at a news conference in Iasi on Thursday. He added that "Romania must stop being Europe's used car circuit." "Among the commitments made in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) in this area, we are talking about the naval transportation strategy, we are talking about the road safety strategy, we are talking about the way of taxing the heavy cargo shipping and we are also talking about an objective related to discouraging the purchase of used cars. Romania must stop being, I don't know how to say it, Europe's used car circuit, so that it may have a cleaner environment, because part of the pollution comes precisely from the fact that we have very old cars in an ageing car fleet," Barna said. He said that "PNRR is currently being negotiated with the European Commission in order to reach the final option that will be adopted somewhere towards the end of this summer." "Under this plan, we are talking about 7.6 billion euros, the largest amount of recovery programmes approved at European level, the largest amount allocated to infrastructure and that is a success, I dare say, in terms of European funding through recovery and resilience and I want to congratulate Catalin Drula for the consistency of the programme sent to Brussels that has 3 billion euros for the roads and 3.8 billion for railways area, and from this resource, the railway and especially the road infrastructure, an important part comes to Moldavia, with the two sections of motorways included in the programme, A7 and A8. It is a priority for this railway system to become operational again, to become efficient again in terms of travel time and all the investment considered. (...), on the one hand, all these investment projects are designed to electrify important parts of the existing network and to upgrade them, so that traffic speed increases by up to 30%, so that, once again, travel by rail may become efficient and interesting again," added Barna. AGERPRES (RO - author: Cristian Lupascu, editor: George Onea; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

"Art of the Top Sleeve Embroidery Folk Blouse" exhibition opens at Village Museum The exhibition "The Art of the Top Sleeve Embroidery Folk Blouse" that brings together heritage items from the collections of the Bucharest Village Museum and the National Museum of Ethnography and Natural History in Chisinau opened on Thursday, on the Universal Day of the Romanian (...)

ForMin Aurescu: Visits to Baku, Yerevan and Tbilisi send message on need to deepen reforms The EU-mandated tour of the South Caucasus by the Romanian, Austrian and Lithuanian Foreign Ministers sends the respective states "a coordinated message on the need to continue and deepen reforms, in the spirit of the European agenda," Romania's top diplomat Bogdan Aurescu said today, (...)

Crown Custodian: Margareta of Romania Foundation has helped the vulnerable in this difficult one year-and-a-half Margareta, Custodian of the Crown of Romania, said today that in the last year and a half that coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation that bears her name has mobilized to help the vulnerable. "The last year and a half has been difficult for all mankind, a time that has shown (...)

COVID-19 vaccination campaign/ 25.599 people immunized in last 24 hours; 11,224 - with first dose In the last 24 hours there were 25,599 vaccine doses administered, of which 17,621 - Pfizer, 6,153 - Johnson&Johnson, 1158 - Moderna and 667 - AstraZeneca, according to a briefing sent by Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV). CNCAV shows that during the (...)

Foreign Investors Council Appoints New Executive Board The Foreign Investors Council (FIC), which includes over 120 multinational companies, has decided on a new executive team, led by Cristian Secosan, CEO of Siemens Romania and Moldova, as FIC president for the 2021 – 2022 mandate.

President Iohannis confers EPP President Donald Tusk Romania's top decoration President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday presented EPP President Donald Tusk with the National Order of the Star of Romania in the rank of Grand Cross, in a ceremony organized at Romania’s Permanent Representation to the EU. “Last year I signed the decree conferring Mr. Donald Tusk the highest (...)

Apulum Alba Iulia Posts 42% Profit Growth in 2020 Despite Lower Sales Porcelain products manufacturer and IKEA supplier Apulum Alba Iulia had a turnover of RON148.6 million in 2020, 12% lower than in 2019, finance ministry data showed.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |