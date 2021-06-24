Valea Izvoarelor Senior Living is investing 6 million EUR in Cluj Senior Village, the first residential complex for people over the age of 55 in Romania



The residential complex will be inaugurated in 2022 and it includes 64 apartments for sale 6 million EUR – the value of the investment in Cluj Senior Village 64 apartments for sale, for seniors over the age of 55 Common areas available to residents: sitting room, library, dining