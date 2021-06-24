BSTDB supports energy efficiency upgrade in Romanian industry: New USD 40 million 7-year loan to aluminium producer ALRO
Jun 24, 2021
BSTDB supports energy efficiency upgrade in Romanian industry: New USD 40 million 7-year loan to aluminium producer ALRO.
The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) is providing a USD 40 million corporate loan to Romanian aluminium producer ALRO, part of Vimetco Group for its capital investment programme. The seven-year loan will be used primarily for improving the company’s energy management performance as (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]