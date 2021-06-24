Deloitte study: Almost 90% of organizations investing in shared services centers are focusing on expanding remote working capabilities and 61% intend to accelerate digital agenda



Deloitte study: Almost 90% of organizations investing in shared services centers are focusing on expanding remote working capabilities and 61% intend to accelerate digital agenda.

Shared services centers (SSCs) are increasingly investing in strategic capabilities to create value for parent organizations, as most of them (87%) are focusing on expanding remote working capabilities to ensure business process continuity, 61% are working on accelerating digital agenda, and (...)