German Ambassador celebrated at Coral Temple upon end of tenure. Barna: Romania loses a very important ambassador, but gains a real friend for life



Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna, speaking at an event dedicated to the end of German Ambassador in Bucharest Cord Meier-Klodt’s tenure, said that “Romania loses a very important ambassador, but gains a real friend for life.” “Wherever you were needed, you were there,” the Romanian official told the (...)