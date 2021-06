Allianz-Tiriac Gross Underwritings Grow Slightly To RON396M YoY In 1Q/2021

Allianz-Tiriac Gross Underwritings Grow Slightly To RON396M YoY In 1Q/2021. Allianz-Ţiriac on Thursday said its underwritten gross premiums totaled RON396.7 million in the first quarter of 2021, slightly higher than nearly RON393 million reported in the year-earlier period, due to an over 20% increase in life insurance sales and over 17% increase in property (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]