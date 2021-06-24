Hi-tech Startup Blugento Eyes 50% Higher Turnover, Of EUR1.5M, At End-2020
Jun 24, 2021
Hi-tech Startup Blugento Eyes 50% Higher Turnover, Of EUR1.5M, At End-2020.
Blugento, a company based in Cluj-Napoca and specialized in providing e-commerce solutions based on the Magento platform, targets a 50% surge in turnover, to EUR1.5 million, at the end of 2021, due to companies accelerating the digital transformation process, against the backdrop of a booming (...)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]