Braiconf Majority Holders Buy Land Of Former Comat SA And Remat SA Platforms In Braila For RON2.5M. The majority shareholders of Romanian apparel manufacturer Braiconf Braila (BRCR.RO) have bought, via two companies they own, two plots of land that cover over 63,000 square meters and host the former Comat and Remat platforms in Braila. The total value of the two transactions exceeds RON2.5 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]