Catinvest invests 6 million euros in a new extension of Electroputere Mall with an open air food court and 5.500 square meters of additional retail



Catinvest invests 6 million euros in a new extension of Electroputere Mall with an open air food court and 5.500 square meters of additional retail.

Catinvest has obtained the required building permit to start construction works for a new extension of Electroputere Mall. Starting July, with an estimated investment of 6 million euros, Catinvest will develop an extension to Electroputere Mall’s food court, adding 5 new restaurants, of which 3 (...)