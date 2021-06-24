Parliament to convene on June 29 to debate and vote PSD’s no-confidence motion

Parliament to convene on June 29 to debate and vote PSD’s no-confidence motion. The plenum of the Parliament will convene on June 29 for the debate and the voting on the censure motion submitted by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) parliamentarians, the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban announced on Thursday. He mentioned that it is possible for Cristina (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]