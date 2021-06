Bonas Import Export Shares Start Trading On AeRO Market Of Bucharest Stock Exchange June 24

Bonas Import Export Shares Start Trading On AeRO Market Of Bucharest Stock Exchange June 24. Bonas Import Export, a Cluj-based company that owns the Bonas dairy brand, started trading on the alternative trading system AeRO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, under the ticker symbol BONA, on Thursday (June 24). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]