Artesana Opens First Glass Waste Collection Center In Partnership With Reciclad’OR

Artesana Opens First Glass Waste Collection Center In Partnership With Reciclad’OR. Dairy company Artesana, owned by Alina and Daniel Donici, has opened the first glass waste collection center in the yard of the Comic Opera for Children in Bucharest, in partnership with Reciclad’OR. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]