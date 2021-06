Untold: Romanian music festival announces first names in 2021 lineup

Untold: Romanian music festival announces first names in 2021 lineup. David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike will be part of Untold’s 2021 lineup, the music festival announced. Steve Aoki, Alok, Afrojack, DJ Snake, Lost Frequencies, Benny Benassi and Martin Solveig are also expected at the event, alongside The Script and Parov Stelar. For the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]