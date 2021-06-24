Ciolacu writes to European Commission about "violation of rule of law by the ruling parties in Romania"



Ciolacu writes to European Commission about "violation of rule of law by the ruling parties in Romania".

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chair Marcel Ciolacu sent a letter to European Commission leaders Ursula von der Leyen and Frans Timmermans, asking the EU's executive to demand that Romanian ruling parties "stop current undemocratic practices." The social democrat leader mentions, in the letter sent on Thursday by the PSD Press Office, the fact that the decisions regarding the public radio and television corporations were rejected by the Constitutional Court, the fact that the governing parties "violated the parliamentary procedures in the simple motion against the European Investments and Projects Minister by illegally counting the votes" and that the same parties "decided to dismiss the Ombudsman without respecting the legal procedures in force." "As the leader of the opposition in my country, I am glad to know that Romanians can rely on friends like you, who put the rights and security of the people first. Therefore, given the recent events in Romania, I feel forced to inform you that democracy and respect for the rule of law are seriously endangered by the governing parties in our country and I ask for the help of the European Commission in managing the abuses committed by the governing parties," Ciolacu also writes. He maintains that the opposition is at the disposal of the Commission "to identify appropriate solutions, so as to avoid the situation in which Romania is slipping into an undemocratic way." He added that the leaders of the governing coalition parties practice "a double language, at the international level, which can be easily dismantled." "They say one thing in Brussels and on the other hand they act against European values, in Romania," says the social democrat. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu)