Hornbach To Open Its Store In Cluj-Napoca July 15

Hornbach To Open Its Store In Cluj-Napoca July 15. German-owned Hornbach Romania, one of the leading retailers of building and gardening materials on the Romanian market, will be opening its new store, in the city of Cluj-Napoca, on July 15, 2021, which is its eighth store in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]