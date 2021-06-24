INSP: First death with Delta variant of novel coronavirus, recorded in Romania

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) reported on Thursday that the first death in a COVID-19 patient infected with the Indian Delta strain of the novel coronavirus was registered in Romania. According to data published by the INSP, as of June 20, 44 cases of infections with the Indian Delta variant, considered more contagious and virulent, have been confirmed. INSP also transmits that, at this moment, there is no evidence of sustained community transmission of the Delta variant in Romania.