The Government approved new relaxation measures in relation to the pandemic, such as the fact that, in open or closed spaces, sports competitions can take place with the participation of spectators up to 50 percent of the maximum capacity of the space, under certain conditions, PM Florin Citu announced on Thursday. "Today we modified annexes 2 and 3 of the Government decision as regards the extension of the state of alert on Romania's territory, starting with June 12. This is about new relaxation measures, there are several. I would like to present a few: in open or closed spaces, sports competitions can take place in Romania with the participation of spectators up to 50 percent of the maximum capacity of the space, under certain conditions. A higher number of spectators at shows, concerts, public and private festivals or other cultural events organized outdoors, 2,500 spectators. Of course, over this number, all persons need to be vaccinated. Festivals are allowed to be organized, shows held outdoors, concerts, public and private festivals or other cultural events with the participation of more than 2,500 spectators, by ensuring a surface of one square meter for each person (...), as well as wearing a protective mask," Florin Citu declared in a press conference at Victoria Palace. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Simona Iacob)