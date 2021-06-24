President Iohannis confers EPP President Donald Tusk Romania’s top decoration

President Iohannis confers EPP President Donald Tusk Romania’s top decoration. President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday presented EPP President Donald Tusk with the National Order of the Star of Romania in the rank of Grand Cross, in a ceremony organized at Romania’s Permanent Representation to the EU. “Last year I signed the decree conferring Mr. Donald Tusk the highest (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]