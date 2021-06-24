President Iohannis in Brussels : Romania, in fairly god position regarding PNRR, discussions with the European Commission are very beneficial



President Iohannis in Brussels : Romania, in fairly god position regarding PNRR, discussions with the European Commission are very beneficial.

President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that Romania is in a “fairly good” position as regards the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), noting that talks with the European Commission are “very beneficial”, and a fast approval of the plan “without going in depth” would not help. “I think (...)