Apulum Alba Iulia Posts 42% Profit Growth in 2020 Despite Lower Sales. Porcelain products manufacturer and IKEA supplier Apulum Alba Iulia had a turnover of RON148.6 million in 2020, 12% lower than in 2019, finance ministry data showed. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]