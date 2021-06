PwC: 54% of Consumers More Focused on Saving, Preference for Online Shopping Grows

More than half of global consumers (54%) have become more focused on saving and more price-oriented (56%) in the last nine months, according to PwC's Global Consumer Insights Pulse Survey conducted in June.