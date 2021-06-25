Romanian PM Citu opens wedding season, up to 300 vaccinated participants accepted

Romanian PM Citu opens wedding season, up to 300 vaccinated participants accepted. Prime minister Florin Cîţu announced another set of COVID-19 security measures that will be relaxed or phased off from July. Among them, the wedding and baptism parties will be allowed with the participation of up to 300 persons under certain conditions: each person should have at least 2 square (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]