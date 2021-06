OLAF investigates how Romania used EUR 1 bln for Danube Delta

OLAF investigates how Romania used EUR 1 bln for Danube Delta. OLAF, the EU's anti-fraud office, is investigating how the EUR 1 bln of the European Union's funds were spent in the Danube Delta. The European Commission confirmed this in a response to two Dutch MEPs who asked for explanations on the implementation of European projects through the Delta (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]