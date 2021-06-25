Four Romanians advance to European Table Tennis Championships R32 singles

Four Romanians advance to European Table Tennis Championships R32 singles. Four of the five Romanian players lined up at the European Table Tennis Championships in Warsaw on Thursday advanced to the round of 32 women's singles. Adina Diaconu beat Polish Natalia Partyka 4-1, and in R32 she will face Austrian Sofia Polcanova; Bernadette Szocs defeated Kornelika Riliskyte (Lithuania) 4-0, and her next opponent will be Swedish Linda Bergstrom; Elizabeta Samara beat Croatia's Hana Arapovic 4-2 and will play France's Prithika Pavade, while Daniela Dodean Monteiro defeated Belgium's Nathalie Marchetti 4-0 and will face off Dutch Britt Eerland on Friday, according to the website of the Romanian Table Tennis Federation. Andreea Dragoman lost 1-4 to Ying Han (Germany). In the men's singles event, Hunor Szocs beat France's Emmanuel Lebesson 4-1, and in the R32 he will face Austrian Daniel Habesohn. Ovidiu Ionescu defeated Belgian Robin Devos 4-2, and his next opponent will be Italian Niagol Stoianov. Rares Sipos lost in the R64 to the Croatian Tomislav Pucar, 2-4. In the women's doubles, Eliza Samara and Daniela Dodean Monteiro progressed to R32 a 3-1 win over Italians Jamila Laurenti / Gaia Monfardini, and on Friday they will play German duo Nina Mittelham / Sabine Winter. Also in the round of 32, Bernadette Szocs and Adina Diaconu were defeated by Turks Ozge Yilmaz/Ece Harac 3-0. In the men's doubles, Hunor Szocs /Rare Sipos lost 1-3 to Russians Kirill Skachkov /Vladimir Sidorenko, while Ovidiu Ionescu and the Slovak Lubomir Pistej lost to Portuguese duo Tiago Apolonia/Joao Monteirocu 3-1. Romania has no players in the mixed doubles event, after pairing Bernadette Szocs / Ovidiu Ionescu was defeated by Germans Nina Mittelham/Dang Qiu 3-2, and Eliza Samara and Austrian Robert Gardos were defeated by the French duo Jia Yuan/Emmanuel Lebesson, 3-1. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]