 
Romaniapress.com

June 25, 2021

Four Romanians advance to European Table Tennis Championships R32 singles
Jun 25, 2021

Four Romanians advance to European Table Tennis Championships R32 singles.

Four of the five Romanian players lined up at the European Table Tennis Championships in Warsaw on Thursday advanced to the round of 32 women's singles. Adina Diaconu beat Polish Natalia Partyka 4-1, and in R32 she will face Austrian Sofia Polcanova; Bernadette Szocs defeated Kornelika Riliskyte (Lithuania) 4-0, and her next opponent will be Swedish Linda Bergstrom; Elizabeta Samara beat Croatia's Hana Arapovic 4-2 and will play France's Prithika Pavade, while Daniela Dodean Monteiro defeated Belgium's Nathalie Marchetti 4-0 and will face off Dutch Britt Eerland on Friday, according to the website of the Romanian Table Tennis Federation. Andreea Dragoman lost 1-4 to Ying Han (Germany). In the men's singles event, Hunor Szocs beat France's Emmanuel Lebesson 4-1, and in the R32 he will face Austrian Daniel Habesohn. Ovidiu Ionescu defeated Belgian Robin Devos 4-2, and his next opponent will be Italian Niagol Stoianov. Rares Sipos lost in the R64 to the Croatian Tomislav Pucar, 2-4. In the women's doubles, Eliza Samara and Daniela Dodean Monteiro progressed to R32 a 3-1 win over Italians Jamila Laurenti / Gaia Monfardini, and on Friday they will play German duo Nina Mittelham / Sabine Winter. Also in the round of 32, Bernadette Szocs and Adina Diaconu were defeated by Turks Ozge Yilmaz/Ece Harac 3-0. In the men's doubles, Hunor Szocs /Rare Sipos lost 1-3 to Russians Kirill Skachkov /Vladimir Sidorenko, while Ovidiu Ionescu and the Slovak Lubomir Pistej lost to Portuguese duo Tiago Apolonia/Joao Monteirocu 3-1. Romania has no players in the mixed doubles event, after pairing Bernadette Szocs / Ovidiu Ionescu was defeated by Germans Nina Mittelham/Dang Qiu 3-2, and Eliza Samara and Austrian Robert Gardos were defeated by the French duo Jia Yuan/Emmanuel Lebesson, 3-1. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Declic community protest in Victoriei Square: Cut special pensions The Declic grassroots movement staged on Friday a choreographed protest in Bucharest's Victoriei Square, with approximately 100 people unfurling three 30-meter-long banners that read "Cut special pensions". The Declic community is calling on the government to finalize the bill that (...)

Minister Aurescu, Armenian president talk about priority attached by EU to security of South Caucasus states The visit to the South Caucasus of three EU foreign ministers is a "reconfirmation of the priority that both the EU and the Member States give to the stability and security of states" in this region, including "through greater involvement with a view to a lasting settlement of (...)

COVID-19 vaccination campaign/ 25,728 people immunized in last 24 hours; 10,952 - with first dose Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours 25,728 vaccine doses were administered, of which 17,861 - the Pfizer vaccine, 6,135 - Johnson&Johnson, 1,110 - the Moderna vaccine and 622 - the AstraZeneca vaccine. CNCAV shows (...)

PM Citu, dissatisfied bill on foreign investments in state-owned companies is blocked in Chamber of Deputies Prime Minister Florin Citu today voiced his dissatisfaction that a bill repealing a regulatory act that prohibits foreign investments in state-owned companies is blocked in the Chamber of Deputies. "I am not very happy that this law did not clear the Romanian Parliament. In fact, I am very (...)

Agroland Opens MEGA Store in Bolintin-Vale Agroland (AG.RO), the most extensive farming store chain in Romania held by businessman Horia Cardos, has opened its seventh MEGA store this year and 12th in total. The unit has 677 sqm and cost EUR0.5 million excluding stock.

President Iohannis invites EU member states to contribute experts to Euro-Atlantic Resilience Center's activity AGERPRES special correspondent Florentina Peia reports: President Klaus Iohannis has invited European Union member states to contribute to the activity of the Euro-Atlantic Resilience Center in Bucharest by inviting experts. The head of state attended the European Council meeting and the Euro (...)

Kindness is a nurtured habit: the importance of volunteering for children Encouraging compassion and an understanding of others should be a high priority for all schools. By championing volunteering, schools can help a student develop such attributes while also encouraging other traits in children such as greater resilience, independence and self-confidence. The (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |