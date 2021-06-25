ForMin Aurescu: Through the visits to Baku, Yerevan and Tbilisi, we send coordinated message on the need to continue and deepen reforms



ForMin Aurescu: Through the visits to Baku, Yerevan and Tbilisi, we send coordinated message on the need to continue and deepen reforms.

The EU-mandated tour of the South Caucasus by the Romanian, Austrian and Lithuanian Foreign Ministers sends the respective states “a coordinated message on the need to continue and deepen reforms, in the spirit of the European agenda,” Romania’s Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said Thursday, as he (...)