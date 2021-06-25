Coordinator of Romania’s vaccination campaign Valeriu Gheorghita: Delta strain to become dominant globally

Coordinator of Romania’s vaccination campaign Valeriu Gheorghita: Delta strain to become dominant globally. The coordinator of the vaccination campaign, Valeriu Gheorghita, stated that the Delta strain will become dominant globally and not only in some countries and has a transmission rate at least 60 pct higher than the classic variant. “I bring to mind the fact that the Delta strain has full (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]