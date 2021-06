Grain Trader Ameropa Grains Revenue Shrinks 19% to RON3B in 2020

Grain Trader Ameropa Grains Revenue Shrinks 19% to RON3B in 2020. Ameropa Grains, one of the largest grain traders in Romania, posted RON3 billion revenue in 2020, down 19% on the previous year, ZF has calculated from the data the company supplied. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]