Romania updates list of countries in COVID-19 red, yellow, green areas. Romania's National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) updated on Friday its list of countries or areas with high COVID-19 epidemiological risk. "The classification of the countries/areas by the cumulative rate of COVID-19 cases in order to sort the persons arriving in Romania accordingly and subject them to quarantine is hereby approved," reads CNSU Decision 39. Making the red area list are: * Seychelles * Uruguay * Mongolia * Columbia * Maldives * Bahrain * Namibia * Argentina * Suriname * Kuwait * Oman * Saint Kitts and Nevis * Brazil * Paraguay * Costa Rica * Chile * Trinidad and Tobago * Botswana * Bolivia * South Africa * UK * Nepal * India The following countries are in the yellow zone: * United Arab Emirates * Panama * Malaysia * Georgia * Tunisia * Sint Maarten * Guyana * Cuba * Cape Verde * Iraq * British Virgin Islands * United States Virgin Islands * Sri Lanka * Zambia In the green area there are: * Iran * Fiji * Dominican Republic * Peru * Russian Federation * Kyrgyzstan * Honduras * Spain * Portugal * Andorra * Belarus * Bahamas * Guatemala * Monaco * Latvia * Kazakhstan * Turkey * Saint Vincent and the Grenadines * Cyprus * Netherlands * Ireland * Denmark * Greece * Philippines * Ecuador * Slovenia * Venezuela * Sweden * Belgium * France * East Timor * Jordan * Qatar * Afghanistan * Gibraltar * Lithuania * Thailand * Bonaire, Saint Eustatius and Saba * Jersey * El Salvador * Faroe Islands * Luxembourg * Palestine * Norway * United States of America * Libya * Cambodia * Saudi Arabia * Indonesia * Estonia * Guam * Aruba * Saint Lucia * Canada * Uganda * Switzerland * Montenegro * Croatia * Belize * Armenia * Austria * Bhutan * Ukraine * Italy * Slovakia * Germany * Mexico * French Polynesia * Cayman Islands * Serbia * Rwanda * Bangladesh * Jamaica * Eritrea * Puerto Rico * Curacao * Bulgaria * Czech Republic * Lebanon * Hungary * Japan * Finland * Moldova * Mauritius * Zimbabwe * Haiti * Liechtenstein * Liberia * Eswatini * Uzbekistan * Lesotho * Algeria * Bermuda * Taiwan * Mauritania * Bosnia and Herzegovina * Turks and Caicos * South Korea * Poland * Azerbaijan * North Macedonia * Greenland * Egypt * Papua New Guinea * Morocco * Kenya * New Zealand * Democratic Republic of Congo * Gabon * Sierra Leone * Kosovo * Pakistan * Romania * Congo * Myanmar * Angola * Guernsey * Vietnam * Barbados * Senegal * Israel * Dominica * Albania * Singapore * Malta * Nicaragua * San Marino * Malawi * Burundi * Djibouti * Brunei Darussalam * Ghana * Togo * Guinea Bissau * Madagascar * Namibia * Laos * Sudan * Somalia * Australia * Benin * Mali * Yemen * Nigeria * Niger * Burkina Faso * Central African Republic * Wallis and Futuna * Iceland * Equatorial Guinea * Isle of Man * Sao Tome and Principe * Cameroon * Antigua and Barbuda * Northern Mariana Islands * Ethiopia * Comoros * Chad * Anguilla * Syria * Tajikistan * Guinea * Ivory Coast * Mozambique * South Sudan * China * Grenada * Falkland Islands * Vatican * Marshall Islands * Micronesia * Montserrat * New Caledonia * Solomon Islands * Tanzania * Vanuatu * Western Sahara. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]