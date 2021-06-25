Romania updates list of countries in COVID-19 red, yellow, green areas
Jun 25, 2021
Romania updates list of countries in COVID-19 red, yellow, green areas.
Romania's National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) updated on Friday its list of countries or areas with high COVID-19 epidemiological risk.
"The classification of the countries/areas by the cumulative rate of COVID-19 cases in order to sort the persons arriving in Romania accordingly and subject them to quarantine is hereby approved," reads CNSU Decision 39.
Making the red area list are:
* Seychelles
* Uruguay
* Mongolia
* Columbia
* Maldives
* Bahrain
* Namibia
* Argentina
* Suriname
* Kuwait
* Oman
* Saint Kitts and Nevis
* Brazil
* Paraguay
* Costa Rica
* Chile
* Trinidad and Tobago
* Botswana
* Bolivia
* South Africa
* UK
* Nepal
* India
The following countries are in the yellow zone:
* United Arab Emirates
* Panama
* Malaysia
* Georgia
* Tunisia
* Sint Maarten
* Guyana
* Cuba
* Cape Verde
* Iraq
* British Virgin Islands
* United States Virgin Islands
* Sri Lanka
* Zambia
In the green area there are:
* Iran
* Fiji
* Dominican Republic
* Peru
* Russian Federation
* Kyrgyzstan
* Honduras
* Spain
* Portugal
* Andorra
* Belarus
* Bahamas
* Guatemala
* Monaco
* Latvia
* Kazakhstan
* Turkey
* Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
* Cyprus
* Netherlands
* Ireland
* Denmark
* Greece
* Philippines
* Ecuador
* Slovenia
* Venezuela
* Sweden
* Belgium
* France
* East Timor
* Jordan
* Qatar
* Afghanistan
* Gibraltar
* Lithuania
* Thailand
* Bonaire, Saint Eustatius and Saba
* Jersey
* El Salvador
* Faroe Islands
* Luxembourg
* Palestine
* Norway
* United States of America
* Libya
* Cambodia
* Saudi Arabia
* Indonesia
* Estonia
* Guam
* Aruba
* Saint Lucia
* Canada
* Uganda
* Switzerland
* Montenegro
* Croatia
* Belize
* Armenia
* Austria
* Bhutan
* Ukraine
* Italy
* Slovakia
* Germany
* Mexico
* French Polynesia
* Cayman Islands
* Serbia
* Rwanda
* Bangladesh
* Jamaica
* Eritrea
* Puerto Rico
* Curacao
* Bulgaria
* Czech Republic
* Lebanon
* Hungary
* Japan
* Finland
* Moldova
* Mauritius
* Zimbabwe
* Haiti
* Liechtenstein
* Liberia
* Eswatini
* Uzbekistan
* Lesotho
* Algeria
* Bermuda
* Taiwan
* Mauritania
* Bosnia and Herzegovina
* Turks and Caicos
* South Korea
* Poland
* Azerbaijan
* North Macedonia
* Greenland
* Egypt
* Papua New Guinea
* Morocco
* Kenya
* New Zealand
* Democratic Republic of Congo
* Gabon
* Sierra Leone
* Kosovo
* Pakistan
* Romania
* Congo
* Myanmar
* Angola
* Guernsey
* Vietnam
* Barbados
* Senegal
* Israel
* Dominica
* Albania
* Singapore
* Malta
* Nicaragua
* San Marino
* Malawi
* Burundi
* Djibouti
* Brunei Darussalam
* Ghana
* Togo
* Guinea Bissau
* Madagascar
* Namibia
* Laos
* Sudan
* Somalia
* Australia
* Benin
* Mali
* Yemen
* Nigeria
* Niger
* Burkina Faso
* Central African Republic
* Wallis and Futuna
* Iceland
* Equatorial Guinea
* Isle of Man
* Sao Tome and Principe
* Cameroon
* Antigua and Barbuda
* Northern Mariana Islands
* Ethiopia
* Comoros
* Chad
* Anguilla
* Syria
* Tajikistan
* Guinea
* Ivory Coast
* Mozambique
* South Sudan
* China
* Grenada
* Falkland Islands
* Vatican
* Marshall Islands
* Micronesia
* Montserrat
* New Caledonia
* Solomon Islands
* Tanzania
* Vanuatu
* Western Sahara.
AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
