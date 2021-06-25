Meteorologists issue Code Orange warning for rains, heavy storms and hail for 32 counties

Meteorologists issue Code Orange warning for rains, heavy storms and hail for 32 counties. The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) has issued a Code Orange warning for rains, heavy storms and hail for 32 counties, valid from Friday, 14:00, until Saturday, 6:00, as well as a warning temporarily accentuated atmospheric instability Code Yellow all over Romania, valid from (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]