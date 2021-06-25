As part of the Nestlé Needs Youth Initiative, Nestlé Romania organizes the fifth edition of Summer’s Cool and launches YOUth eBusiness Academy



Between July 5th and 23rd, 2021, Nestlé Romania is running the fifth edition of Summer’s Cool, a development project addressed to students and recent college graduates. The company organizes Summerʹs Cool, in order to open new career opportunities among young people and to be actively involved in (...)