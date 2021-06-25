BCR financed a EUR 12.7 Million green financing package for a biodegradable foil production capacity of TeraPlast Group

BCR financed a EUR 12.7 Million green financing package for a biodegradable foil production capacity of TeraPlast Group. TeraPlast Group, one of the largest Romanian building materials manufacturers, has signed an agreement with Banca Comercială Română, for a EUR 12,7 million green financing package. The funds will be used for a fully-fledged greenfield investment in biodegradable foils. The financing will be used (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]