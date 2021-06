PwC Romania promotes a Partner in Assurance Services

PwC Romania promotes a Partner in Assurance Services. PwC Romania announces that, as of 1 July, Doina Bîrsan will become Partner in the Assurance Services department and take over the leadership of the Assurance practice in Moldova. “I congratulate Doina for her remarkable career in PwC Moldova and Romania. The promotion to the new role represents (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]