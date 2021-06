Cooperativa agricola integrata Tara Mea Ends 2020 With RON153M Turnover, Up 3.6% YoY

Cooperativa agricola integrata Tara Mea Ends 2020 With RON153M Turnover, Up 3.6% YoY. Agricultural cooperative Cooperativa agricola integrata Tara Mea ended 2020 with a turnover of RON153 million, up 3.6% from 2019, per data from financial analysis platform Confidas.ro. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]