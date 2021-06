Aqua Bilbor Targets EUR10M Investments To Expand Production Capacity

Aqua Bilbor Targets EUR10M Investments To Expand Production Capacity. Aqua Bilbor, the producer of carbonated and non-carbonated water brand Izvoarele Calimani, targets investments of nearly EUR10 million to develop its business over the next two years, in order to reach a production capacity of over 100 million liters per year at the end of 2023, per company (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]