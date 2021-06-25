Bucharest office buildings are the first in Romania to get a rooftop running track



Developer Skanska has inaugurated a 280-metre long runway track on the roof of Campus 6.2 and 6.3 office buildings in Bucharest. According to the company, this is the first rooftop runway track in Romania. The track stretches across the roof of Campus 6.2 and 6.3 Class-A office buildings, at (...)